Over the last couple of years, AJ Styles has been one of the most consistent performers in WWE and have slowly become one of the fan favourites. However, there are reports that he could take a lengthy sabbatical from the ring in the near future, a development which might not please the WWE universe.

As per a report in Cagesideseats, AJ Styles has not featured in any advertisements for any WWE shows over the next month apart from the Super ShowDown. Also, he had a tiff with backstage with Baron Corbin last week on Raw which has now set the stage perfectly for a battle between the dup in Saudi Arabia, a feud which has not yet been confirmed.

His decision to take a break is primarily because he wants to spend time with his family which includes four children. He has been on the road practically on the bounce since 2016 and hence, this break could well be taken rather soon.

As far as his recent bouts are concerned, he lost to Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank when the two stars fought for the Universal Championship. It was dubbed as the match of the might, but Rollins dominated the show. The battle between the duo is done for the time being and Rollins can now focus on the upcoming fight with Brock Lesnar.

Chris Jericho speaks about leaving WWE

In another separate development, Chris Jericho has finally broken his silence over the decision to quit WWE and hop across to AEW. He said that he had made up his mind to call it quits when his match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 33 was slotted second on the card.

"In 2016, I had my best story angle with Kevin Owens and we ended up second on WrestleMania. That's when I knew I had to get out of here. That should have been the main event," he told media personnel in a post-show interview.

Earlier this year, he created quite a stir in the pro-wrestling world when he announced that he was switching over the AEW and that the contract which he had signed was the best deal of his life. As expected, this did not impress Vince McMahon.

He is and remains one of the most decorated Superstars in professional wrestling. He has wrestled for ECW and WCW back in the 90s and then made a memorable debut in WWE when he interrupted The Rock in one of the matches.