For superheroes need not always fly high in the sky to be the world's saviours. This Kerala medical sergeant who rode greater than 150 km on his bike to ship medicines to a 4-year-old cancer patient has proven to be a superhero himself.

The three-week-long lockdown period (now extended) has witnessed many such difficult situations that needed the most immediate action of the hour. With many chronic sick patients and senior citizens struggling, amidst other sudden emergency cases, the lockdown seems to be the 'cruellest period.'

Vishnu the superhero!

Vishnu, a former police officer who's now a sergeant at Thiruvananthapuram Medical Faculty, rode more than 150 km on his bike to deliver medicines to a 4-year-old cancer patient whose family ran out of them in late March during the ongoing lockdown.

The girl lives in Kerala's Alappuzha district and makes a monthly trip to the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital, for chemotherapy. With the chemo-unit shut down due to COVID-19 outbreak, she was advised to temporarily take medication.

The girl's family contacted Antony Ratheesh, a civil police officer, to assist with getting the medicines from the Trivandrum Regional Cancer Centre as the medicines were not available in her district after their stock exhausted.

It was Ratheesh who then contacted Vishnu for the help. "Vishnu was getting ready to leave for Thiruvananthapuram (from Alappuzha) for his duty. He had planned to stay there for a week as part of his duty. I told him about the situation and he agreed to help," said Ratheesh to the media.

150 kms covered in 4 hours!

Although the prescription Vishnu carried was old, a doctor who knew the patient, realised she needed different medication. He has purchased the medicines using his own money as the family could not afford it on their own.

The girl needed to take the medicine daily at 6 pm and Vishnu covered the distance of over 150 kilometres within a span of 4 hours!

Now that was indeed a Mallu Superman on the bike !