Vsquare Music first song, 'SuperGirl' teaser finally got released by the hand of Bollywood Ace Choreographer Sandip Soparrkar along with actress Monika Chaudhary and Shaila Tike. Producer Vikas Vashistha, Director Himanshu Tyagi, Singer Huma Sayyed, writer and composer Girish Nakod were present at the grand event which was held at Zee Preview Theater, Mumbai. The teaser is out on Vsquare Music Official YouTube Channel and has attracted a lot of views and excitement. The song tributes to all-powerful girls and women all over the world who have changed the perception and have proved that they are equally important and of value to society! The full song will be releasing on 16th October on VsquareMusic YouTube Channel. The Song which focuses on women boxing will break the stereotypical mindset that women cannot understand and play sports as men do. The song teaser which was released yesterday receiving many accolades for its inspirational storyline. The song also focuses on the rifts the female players have amongst themselves.

While talking to the Media Sandip Soparrkar congratulates team and producer Vikas Vashistha, he said, "This song will surely change the perception of our society toward discrimination between men and women. He praised all the effort taken by team director and entire crew members".

Vikas Vashistha said, "When I was planning to launch my Music Label, to choose the right genre is very important and when I met Girish Nakod who have done a great job as he understands today's world very best. This song is the inspiration to every girl out there. I'm sure people will like the song and they appreciate our efforts. I would like to say thanks Sandip Soparrkar for coming here."

