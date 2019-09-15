The creators of Walking Dead are bringing their children's adventure series on Amazon. Robert Kirkman co-created the show with Jason Howardith and launched it in 2011 as a comic book.

The Skybound Entertainment children's adventure will make it to Amazon Prime Video on October 6. According to the Hollywood Reporter, season one part one will consist of thirteen 30-minute episodes. The series originally premiered in 2018 on Teletoon in Canada.

"Jason Howard and I created Super Dinosaur as something all kids would enjoy as much as our own kids do," Kirkman reportedly said. "In doing so we were able to craft a world as immersive and engaging as the world of The Walking Dead... but for kids! Our partners at Spin Master have helped Skybound prepare this world for a mass audience and I'm so happy this series has landed at Amazon, where I know it will thrive."

The adventure series is about Derek Dynamo, a ten-year-old genius who is best friends with a giant tyrannosaurus rex. Together, the two friends protect their planet from all evils.

Meanwhile, Spin Master is also working on broadcast deals for Super Dinosaur with ABC Australia, Television New Zealand TVNZ, Discovery Latin America, iQIYI and NOGA-Communications Israel.

"These new sales agreements for China, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and Israel highlight the global appetite for Spin Master's action-packed content. We are confident that children all over the globe will find the characters and storylines of Super Dinosaur exciting and hilarious," Thom Chapman, Senior Director, Sales and Distribution at Spin Master Entertainment, said.

Skybound and Spin Master are also set to launch a toy line featuring key characters from the series this fall. These will be available on Amazon in the U.S. and exclusively at Toys R Us in Canada.