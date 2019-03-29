Eight years after his award winning Aaranya Kaandam, Thiagarajan Kumararaja is directing his second movie in the form of Super Deluxe. The Tamil film has Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha and Fahadh Faasil playing the lead roles, while Mysskin, Ramya Krishnan and host of other actors in the supporting cast.

The movie has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, PS Vinod and Nirav Shah's cinematography and Sathyaraj Natarajan's editing.

Story:

Vijay Sethupathi enacts the characterof Shilpa, transwoman. Samantha and Fahadh Faasil will play a couple, who is struggling to dispose off a dead body, whereas Ramya Krishnan will be seen as an adult star. The story unfolds in 24 hours, predominantly in Chennai.

The story revolves around several other characters. The unpredictable series of events on a fateful day takes the viewers to a thrilling ride.

Buzz:

The film has generated a lot of curiosity with its trailer and promos. With Vijay Sethupathi delivering many gems in the recent years, people are expecting the latest film to be yet another feather in his cap. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Check it out in their words below:

Anupama Chopra: The film to watch this weekend is #Superdeluxe - such a masterful blend of high & low, the sacred & the profane! Thiagarajan Kumararaja (@itisthatis) creates a narrative that encompasses marriage, relationships, religion, politics, porn & life itself! Don't miss it.

Vasan_Bala: Super Deluxe is a film that you binge watch. So loving shot and the BGM and sound design a glorious reminder of the 80s, Ilayaraja, SPB, Mithun and Bappi Lahiri! And of course love loss betrayal sexuality Universe atoms molecules God Human gender sex and black plastic bags