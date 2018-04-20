Bengaluru FC take on East Bengal in the final of Super Cup 2018 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday, April 20.

While the Indian Super League runners-up are looking to maintain their record of winnings at least a title every year, the Kolkata giants are looking to clinch their first major trophy since winning the Federation Cup in 2012.

When does the Super Cup 2018 final start and how to watch it live

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal will start at 4pm IST. Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Tamil will provide live coverage of the Super Cup final. Click here for live stream link of the match.

Preview

Albert Roca's BFC are heading into the match with a lot of confidence after their inspiring 4-2 win over Mohun Bagan in the semi-final of the inaugural edition of the tournament on Tuesday, April 17.

BFC were a goal down and were reduced to 10 men following Nishu Kumar's send-off with only 30 minutes left on the clock. However, Miku's hat-trick and skipper Sunil Chhetri's stoppage-time strike helped them complete a remarkable turnaround and seal a berth in the final.

BFC, who agonizingly lost the final of ISL 2018 against Chennaiyin FC despite topping the table at the end of the league stage, are looking at the Super Cup final as a chance to redeem themselves and add to their famous trophy cabinet.

Would be nice to have a trophy: Roca

Roca insists the ISL heavyweights have buried the disappointment of the defeat and are looking forward to making Friday's opportunity count.

"We've kept aside the disappointment of not winning the ISL because it won't do us any good. If anything, it's made us hungrier to keep alive the tradition of this club to win a trophy every season," Roca was quoted as saying by BFC's official website.

"The Super Cup final is another chance and we will be going into the game with the right amount confidence. We've been consistent and have had a fantastic season so far. It would be nice to have a trophy for our efforts," he added.

BFC start as favorites, considering the goal-scoring form of Chhetri and Miku. However, the suspension of Kumar and concerns over the fitness of defensive duo of Juanan and Rahul Bheke need to be addressed by Roca.

Can Khalid Jamil help East Bengal end drought?

Meanwhile, like BFC, East Bengal also go into the final seeking redemption. Khalid Jamil's had finished fourth in I-League 2017/18 after being held by Neroca FC on the last matchday, which saw a four-way battle for the title.

The Kolkata giants though seem to have buckled up as they have come up with strong performances in the ongoing Super Cup tournament. Dudu Omagbemi's only goal helped them fend off a stiff challenge from ISL side FC Goa in the semi-final Monday, April 16.

The Reds and Golds have kept two clean sheets, the most by any team in the ongoing tournament. They will once again rely on their defensive discipline to edge out BFC. However, doubts over Dudu's fitness after the Nigerian striker suffered a knock in the semi-final seems to be an area of concern for Jamil's men.

Possible line-ups - Super Cup Final

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Sandhu; Subhasish Bose, John Johnson, Erik Paartalu; Toni, Lenny Rodrigues, Victor Perez, Boithang Haokip, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Miku.

East Bengal: Ubaid CK; Samad Ali, Gurwinder Singh, Eduardo, Lalramchullova; Khalid Aucho, Laldanmawia Ralte, Cavin Lobo, Katsumi Yusa, Al Amenah; Dudu Omagbemi.