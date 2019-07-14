After a decent start at the box office, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 witnessed a big jump in its collection on its day 2.

Super 30 has had a good opening day collection of Rs 11.83 crore on Friday. Although it was a bit less than the expected margin, it was still a decent start for a content based film.

However, Super 30 enjoyed a big growth in its earning as the weekend started. The movie witnessed a rise of around 30 percent in its occupancy, registering an excellent collection at the Indian box office on Saturday.

With strong word of mouth, Hrithik's film collected Rs 14 crore (approximately) at the domestic market on day 2, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Super 30 was the only big release this Friday, and hence, it does not have any competition apart from Kabir Singh. Although the latter is running in its fourth week, Kabir Singh is still earning in crores each day.

Nonetheless, considering the growing word of mouth for Super 30, it is likely to witness another jump in its collection on Sunday.

Directed by Vikas Balh, Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who faced several odds and challenges in order to give free education to under-privileged students. Apart from Hrithik, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi and Aditay Shrivastava among others.