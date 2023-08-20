Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' continues to create Gadar at the global box office. The film has minted over Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office and is inching towards Rs 400 cr. Ardent fans of Gadar have thronged to theatres to watch Sunny Deol's impeccable acting and the chemistry between Sakina and Tara Singh is already waves. From masses to fans and critics, everyone is garnering praise for Sunny Deol starrer.

After Esha Deol, her mother actor Hema Malini reviewed the film and lauded her stepson, Sunny Deol

On Saturday night, Hema watched Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. And while walking out of the theatre, Hema praised Sunny Deol and the film director Anil Sharma.

Hema Malini reviews Gadar 2

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Hema Malini spoke outside the theatre. She said, "Gadar dekh kar aayi hun. Bohut hi accha laga. Jo expected tha waese hi tha. Bohut hi interesting hai. Aesa lag raha tha ki 70s aur 80s ka us zamane ka film k jaesa ek daur hai. Us daur ko leke aaye hai Anil Sharma ji ne bohut beautiful direction kiya hai (I just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. What was expected, it's exactly that. It is very interesting. It felt like a film from the 70s and 80s era. Anil Sharma has shown that era, it has been directed beautifully)."

Hema about Sunny

Talking about her stepson, she said. "Sunny is superb, Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji's son unhone ne bhi bohut sundar acting kiya hai. Jo nayi ladki hai, woh bhi bohut acchi hai. Yeh picture dekh kar ek dum rasjtra k prati jo bhav hone chahiye, patriotism, woh bohut hi hai. Muslim k prati jo bhai chara hona chahiye, us vishay ko last mein leke aaye hai (Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji's son he has also done beautiful acting. The new girl is also very good. After watching the film, the patriotism that should be felt towards the country is there. The matter of brotherhood towards the Muslim has also been shown towards the end). It's a nice message for India and Pakistan."

Gadar 2, stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Set in 1971, Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh's (Sunny) journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma), from the Pakistani Army.

Gadar 2 was released on August 11 and clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Both films have done exceptionally well at the box office.