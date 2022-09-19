After Sunny Leone took a break from her busy work schedule and went on a holiday to the Maldives, now, Amala Paul too has gone to the same place for a vacation.

Amala Paul's Hot Photos Go Viral

Like Sunny Leone, Amala Paul has posted a few pictures of her in bikini. The Kerala beauty has shared the photos expressing her love for the beach.

She wrote," The beach is my therapist. ️ #beachbum #beachesbecray #maldives #holiday. [sic]" Amala is seen wearing a white top with a blue-white bikini. Also, a bag and a hat is seen in the snaps.

Amala Paul's looks have impressed her followers on social media who are giving thumbs up and complimenting her avatar saying she looks "hot and "sexy."

As always, a section of 'sanskari' netizens has complained about for exposing body in public and posting those pictures on social media sites.

Some are also comparing her looks with Sunny Leone, who also set the internet on fire with her bikini avatars.

Sunny Leone Sets Internet on Fire with Sexy Looks

The former adult star posted a series of pictures in swimsuit. In set of photos, she wore a multi-colours monokini. She also sported a black monokini and multi-coloured two-piece bikinis.

"Love this bikini. Saved my arms and shoulders from burning!! Thanks, [sic]" she wrote on her social media page.

With the two hot women travelling the Maldives and setting internet fire, people have no option but to compare the hot actresses in swimsuits.