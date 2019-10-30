Sunny Leone has remained at the top of the list of Most Googled Celebrities in India, surpassing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. And there's no prize for guessing the reason. According to Google Trends' analytics, most searches related to Sunny were with respect to her videos, besides her biopic series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone. And yet again, Sunny took the breath away from her 27 million followers on Instagram with her bikini pool pictures.

The diva along with her husband Daniel Weber had recently flown off to Dubai for a much-needed vacation and were seen chilling and relaxing by a swimming pool. As Sunny was having a great time with her husband, she treated her fans with her bikini-clad pictures from her sun-soaked holiday.

Meanwhile, Sunny was blasted on social media for copying for charity an artwork originally painted by French illustrator Malika Favre.

The anonymous Instagram account Dietsabya called out the similarity on Monday, sharing snapshots of similar photographs of Favre and Sunny's painting.

"We are all for charity, but stealing an artist's original work - without credit - and auctioning it off for charity (as your own) is just dirty. Left: original by @malikafavre; right: w* by @sunnyleone," the snapshot was captioned.

This forced the Instagram account to call Sunny Leone out on social media. The actress soon replied that she had not copied the original artwork but was given a photograph from which she drew her painting.

She wrote, "Hello. Just to give you the correct information , I was given a photograph of this piece of art. I then decided to paint it! At no time did I claim to come up with the idea. I simply painted a piece of art that I saw and loved. It should be taken as a compliment as it was being donated to cancer patients for charity.

"Nothing more and nothing less. Sorry you don't like the version that I choose to create while helping children in Need. The painting was not about you or I. It was about trying to help! Best of luck! Keep creating."

Dietsabya then shared Favre's response to Sunny's painting on their Instagram stories.

"Sunny Leone a credit would have been the minimum... Intellectual property is a thing you know? What if I didn't want a copy of my work to be copied by you and auctioned? The cause is commendable, the attitude not so much."

(With IANS Inputs)