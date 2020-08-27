Sunny Leone is reentering Sandalwood with yet another special song. The glam doll has been roped in for an item number in Kiccha Sudeep's upcoming movie K3 aka Kotigobba 3.

The actress has confirmed the news to The Times of India and said, "I am happy that my dancing skills and item numbers strike a chord with masses. The credit goes to the entire team that composes the music and choreographs the song. I like dancing so I feel blessed that these songs have become such huge hits. 'K3' item number is also planned in an aesthetic way and I am sure it will become a hit."

The song will choreographed by Adil Sheikh, while Salman Ali, Saloni Thakkar and Rapper IKKA have sung the track. Shabbir Ahmed has written the lyrics and composing the number. The daily says that the makers have planned to shot it in a grand scale in Mumbai.

Sunny Leone had entered the Kannada film industry Prem-starrer DK. She was then roped in by Indrajith Lankesh for his Luv U Alia.

The former adult actress has won a huge fan following with her dancing skills.The songs such as Baby Doll in Ragini MMS, Laila in Raees and Pink Lips in Hate Story are some of her hit numbers. Sunny Leone's upcoming movies are: Veeramadevi, Rangeela, Koka Kola and Helen.

K3 is the third instalment in the Kotigobba franchise. Madonna Sebastian is playing the female lead in the flick, which also has Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Sudhanshu Pandey and others in the cast.

Shivakarthik-directorial flick is produced by Soorappa Babu. However, the Hindi version of the Sudeep-starrer is being produced by Shabuddin Choudhary.