Sunny Leone has kept herself pretty occupied amid the lockdown by indulging in various entertaining activities. From playing with her kids to hosting a live streaming show 'Locked up with Sunny' she has been sharing engaging content on social media.

Not only her sexy side but Jism 2 fame Sunny has also channelised her inner artist amid the lockdown. About five weeks ago, Sunny has shared a video where she could be spotted flaunting her inner Picasso.

Sunny Leone's 'Broken Glass' artpiece

Now, Sunny has shared the complete painting which took almost 40 days to get completed. Parading her beautiful lockdown art piece on Instagram, Sunny wrote, "Finally done my lockdown piece of art. Has taken 40days to complete. It's called "broken glass" sort of like our lives at the moment."

"Everything might feel shattered, but every piece is meant to be next to each other to be made whole again. So if we can work together we also will feel whole again and come back together. Love you all," said Sunny.

Apart from sharing the glimpse of private life, Sunny has also been sharing her sizzling bikini pictures on Social media with quirky captions. Sunny has shared many pictures from her racy photoshoot done by Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Baby Doll actress' curves and toned body is a treat for sore eyes.

Sunny is not only raising the temperature in her sexy bikini pictures but is also setting goals for a perfect beach body. Check out these pictures:

Being quarantined with husband Daniel Weber, and three kids, Sunny has been spending quality family time. Through her online show 'Locked up with Sunny', she has interacted with famous celebrities such as Varun Sharma, Zareen Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Evelyn Sharma, MTV games Ranvijay Singh and Divya Aggarwal and many more and posted entertaining videos.