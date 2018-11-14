Sunny Leone, who is set to woo the South India audience with her female-centric movie Veeramadevi, has signed a Tamil flick. If rumours are to be believed, the former adult actress will be seen in Vishal's next movie Ayogya.

According to some websites, Sunny Leone is not acting in a major role but will be doing a special number in Ayogya, which is a remake of Telugu hit movie Temper. In the original, Nora Fatehi had done the number titled Ittage Rechchipodam which was supposed to be performed by none other than Shruti Haasan.

Venkat Mohan, a former associate of AR Murugadoss, who is basking in the success of Sarkar, starring Thalapathy Vijay, has tweaked the story to suit the taste of Tamil audience and directing the flick.

Raashi Khanna plays the female lead in Ayogya, which has R Parthiepan, KS Ravikumar and others in the supporting cast. The movie has Sam CS's cinematography and bankrolled by B Madhu on the banner of Light House Movie Makes in association with Vishal Film Factory.

It has to be noted that Temper, which has Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead, has been remade in Hindi with the title Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

Coming to Sunny Leone, this is not the first time where she is doing a special number in South. Current Theega and PSV Garuda Vega in Telugu, DK in Kannada and Vadacurry in Tamil are some of the earlier movies in which she had grooved for item tracks.