Sunny Leone was born on May 13, 1981, as Karenjit Kaur Vohra in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, and celebrates her 38th birthday today. On the occasion, her American husband Daniel Weber has posted an emotional post on Instagram that shows what a doting husband he is, and more importantly, how simple a person Sunny Leone is.

Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber thinks she is still the sexiest woman in the world. On her birthday, he has posted a message and three pictures of Sunny and their three kids. The images read, "The way people see you!!! The way I see you!!! Who you really are!!!"

Daniel Weber writes on Instagram for his gorgeous wife Sunny Leone, "@sunnyleone - So many things to write and so much that comes to mind that it's impossible to express in a post!!! You are the greatest , warmest, kindest human I have ever met !!! I have watched you do more for others then yourself over and over in life !!! I have been by your side through every crazy Jouney and road we choose to travel on !!! Happy Birthday and Happy Mother's Day to the greatest women on earth !!! I love you forever !!! You are still the sexiest women EVER !!! Xoxo".

Sunny Leone has three children with Daniel Weber - Baby Nisha Kaur Weber who was adopted from a village in Maharashtra and their twin sons Asher and Noah, who are their biological children born out of surrogacy.

The actress who was a geek in her childhood and went on to be a pornstar in the US and Canada, quit it all to come to India and work here in the entertainment industry. After being a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss, Sunny Leone was offered a Bollywood film by Mahesh Bhatt - Jism 2, directed by Pooja Bhatt.

There has been no looking back for Sunny Leone after her Bollywood debut. She has starred in movies down south as well and in advertisements. A two-part web series on Sunny Leone's life has been made for Zee 5.

Here's wishing Sunny Leone a very happy birthday. Check out her husband's birthday message here!