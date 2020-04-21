Potential is something that a person needs to find out within oneself. People with supreme talent strive to make things even much more viable for them by just showcasing their piece of art one of them is Amandeep Singh aka Sunny Kahlon.

Amandeep Singh is the renowned music artist with leading va voyage. Till now he has sung some of the most renowned songs that have hit the trending bars. His soothing and fascinating singing gave him this level of exposure which unlocks the door of opportunities for him and elevates his skills as well.

He has came a locomeay and that's why his super hit songs are always adored by his fans. Some of his renowned songs are Zidd , frustration, jattan de put , Ak47 , Mahiya , Mai teri Tu mera ,2 seater , Sheikhaan wale shaunk. These songs were popularly loved by his fans. That's why he is now all set to release his next upcoming song named Sajji Firdi presented by gringo entertainment Lyrics by Nirmaan and music by Enzo.

Well his musical voyage till now is prosperous and we wish him the best for the future. Thus we wish him good luck with the future