Today, on December 8, 2025, veteran actor Dharmendra would have celebrated his 90th birthday with his fans and family. But as fate had it, the actor breathed his last on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89 after being hospitalised for a long period. He was undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital before being moved to his Juhu home, where he took his last breath. His funeral was held privately as per his wishes, as he never wanted people to see him in a weak or unwell state. Although fans missed his last darshan, his family has invited them to his residence to celebrate and honour his glorious years.

His family members and celebrities took to social media and wished him.

Sunny Deol shared a mesmerising throwback video of Papa and got emotional

His older son and actor Sunny Deol shared a heartwarming throwback video on Instagram to pay tribute to his father on his 90th birth anniversary.

In the video, Sunny Deol asked his 'papa', Dharmendra, if he was enjoying the view in the middle of the mountains.

He asked, "So Papa, are you enjoying the view?" Dharmendra looked at the camera, laughed wholeheartedly and replied, "I'm enjoying my son, it's lovely." Sunny was then heard saying, "So beautiful," as he panned the camera towards the mountains.

Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol captioned the post (translated to English): "Today is my father's birthday. Papa is always with me, inside me. Love you Papa. Miss you."

Abhay Deol pens note

Abhay Deol shared a beautiful childhood photograph with his uncle, recalling how the picture was taken after he had been scolded and was upset. Remembering the warmth and wisdom of his uncle, Abhay wrote, "I look forward to the moment I hear him say those words to me again, when my time comes. Today was his birthday."

Esha Deol shared an Instagram carousel of unseen photos

Marking the emotional occasion, Esha shared a heartfelt note, promising to carry forward his legacy with pride.

To honour him, Esha Deol posted throwback photographs on Instagram, showing their warm father-daughter bond. In the caption, Esha wrote, "To my darling Papa. Our pact, the strongest bond... 'us' through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond. We are always together, Papa. Be it heaven or earth, we are one."

She added, "For now, I have very tenderly, carefully, and preciously tucked you in my heart to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime. The magical, precious memories, the life lessons, the teachings, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other."

Opening up about her grief, Esha Deol added, "Your warm protective hugs felt like the cosiest blanket, your soft yet strong hands carried unspoken messages, and your voice calling out my name was always followed by endless conversations, laughter and shayaris. Always be humble, be happy, healthy and strong."

Hema Malini gets emotional, misses husband Dharmendra

On Dharmendra's birth anniversary on December 8, Hema Malini shared a few photos and penned a long note dedicated to him. Dharmendra would have turned 90 today. Hema Malini wrote, "Dharam ji, happy birthday my dear heart. More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit."

She added, "The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased and just reliving those moments brings me great solace and happiness. I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other, and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart."

"On your birthday, my prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility and goodness of heart and your love for humanity. Happy birthday dear love," added Hema.

Hema also shared two throwback photos. She wrote, "Our happy 'together' moments...", she concluded.

Other celebs who shared heartfelt birthday tributes include Karan Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, and Saira Banu, among others.