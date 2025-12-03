Actor Sunny Deol is grieving the loss of his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, who breathed his last on November 24, 2025. Sunny has clearly instructed the paparazzi and media to give their family privacy during this tough time and has refrained them from hovering outside their residence. Paps weren't called for the prayer meet, nor were they allowed to attend the funeral.

Dharmendra's ashes were immersed

On Wednesday, a week after Dharmendra's last rites, Sunny Deol, along with his family, immersed Dharmendra's ashes in the holy river Ganga at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. His sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, along with close family members, performed all the rituals.

Several videos of the same have gone viral. The visuals have surfaced despite Sunny repeatedly seeking privacy and not wanting any fan or media person to shoot pictures or videos, stating that the family will release an official statement when the time is right.

Sunny snaps at paparazzi for shooting the Asthi Visarjan rituals

A new video has now surfaced online showing Sunny Deol once again getting angry at paparazzi. In the clip, the actor, in anger, snatches a paparazzo's camera while he was busy taking videos and photographs. Sunny then reprimanded him for invading his family's privacy for money.

The clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows Sunny asking paps, "Paise chahiye tereko, kitne paise chahiye?" (How much money do you want?).

However, this is not the first time Sunny has slammed the paparazzi. Earlier, he had angrily confronted them and even abused them for standing outside his Juhu residence and constantly seeking coverage when Dharmendra had returned home after being discharged from the hospital. He said, "Aap ke ghar mein maa-baap hai, bachche hai. Chu**** ki tarah video bheje ja rahe ho. Sharam nahi aati?" (Don't you have parents and kids at home? Don't you feel any shame?)

Netizens react

As Sunny is getting angry and snapping at the media and paps time and again, netizens are divided. Many are unhappy with his behaviour and even asked whether Sunny will react angrily during Border 2 promotions when the film releases in 2026.

Many others supported him, saying he isn't in the right mental state, and despite repeatedly telling the media to refrain from taking photos, they were still spotted doing so. Fans also recalled how Jaya Bachchan was right on Sunday when she demanded boundaries from paparazzi and called them out.

Dharmendra was battling age-related health issues and had been hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after complaining of respiratory issues and breathlessness. Although he was discharged around November 12 and was recovering at home, his health deteriorated unexpectedly, leading to his death.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and his second wife, Hema Malini, along with his children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Dharmendra's funeral was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Salim Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, among others.

Two prayer meetings were held for Dharmendra, one by his second wife, Hema Malini, at her Mumbai home, which included bhajans and a reading from the Bhagavad Gita, and another by his sons, Sunny and Bobby, at Mumbai's Taj Lands End hotel in memory of their father.