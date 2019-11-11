Sunny Chopra is a young man who rules the world of social media with his funny and incredible videos. His understanding of social media platforms helped him leverage this new platform and embark upon this network as a man who now rules more than 164 million people on different social networking platforms. Hailing from a small town called Yamuna Nagar in the Indian state of Haryana, he has come a long way establishing his niche hard in this domain, besides being a successful model and actor.

He started his journey in social media with Instagram in 2014 and took the time to understand and leverage the power of this world to emerge upon an influencer of par excellence. Soon he got an idea of making funny videos and started sharing them using his social media accounts. He promoted them apart from the music videos he did with B Town bigwigs like Sunny Leone, Priyanka Chopra, and Baadshah to name a few. His latest music videos with Patiala Babes actors also is making headlines in the media, making his stardom, not just strong but the strongest.

This has made him enter into the world of influencer on social media. Now, he helps individuals and groups to emerge upon as a brand in this tough competition using his popularity on social media platforms. His style and aura also have made him try his luck in the world of fashion and modeling. He has walked on many ramps showcasing many brands and designs apart from being part of several ad and marketing campaigns. All these factors have helped this young man emerge as an important influencer on the social media world.

