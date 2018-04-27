Sunil Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty has often faced body-shaming along with other actresses like Ileana D'Cruz, Sonakshi Sinha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But now the Mubarakan actress has sent out a loud and clear message to those who judge people by their appearance.

"I'd just like to point out that telling someone they're too skinny and "must eat some food" is AS bad as telling someone they're fat and need to get on a diet. It still counts as body shaming. Everyone is built differently, everyone has their own struggle.. so be kind or zip your mouth," Athiya wrote on Twitter.

Abhishek Bachchan, who often gets trolled on social media, extended his support toward her and told her not to pay attention to the trolls.

"Oh don't bother about them... Just go and have a doughnut," Abhishek replied to Athiya's comment.

Her Mubakaran co-star Rahul Dev, like many other Twitter users, also supported on her thoughts against body-shaming on Twitter.

Athiya has been away from the silver screen for quite a while now. She was last seen in a multi-starrer film Mubakaran, which also features Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Neha Sharma and Rahul Dev.

She recently appeared on the cover page of Cosmopolitan India magazine's April 2018 issue.

She was launched into Bollywood along with Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj Pancholi by Salman Khan in his home production film Hero which was an official remake of director Subhash Ghai's 1983 hit film of the same name. The old movie had stars like Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Sheshadri in lead roles.