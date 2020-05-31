Gone are the days when Bollywood stars were limited to making movies. Stars nowadays make sure that they support a cause or contribute towards the upliftment of the society. Whether it's the sanitation of the city or spreading awareness about the aids, Indian celebrities are known for standing up for the various cause. Even being quarantined, Bollywood stars have been addressing the social issues such as menstrual hygiene, violence against women etc. and creating awareness.

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, many B-Town stars have taken their social media to talk about the deadly effect of consuming Tobacco. While Abhishek Bachchan shared an anti-spitting rap to contain the spread of Covid-19, actor-comedian Sunil Grover has shared his message on World No Tobacco Day in a completely unique manner.

Sunil Grover donned the chef avatar and cooked 'Cigarette' at home

Spreading awareness about the harmful effects of smoking and how it can lead to cancer, Bharat fame Sunil Grover donned the chef avatar and cooked 'Cigarette' at home. Sunil has shared a hard-hitting cooking video from his kitchen, in which he emphasised on the harmful ingredients used to make a cigarette a cigarette consists of ingredients such as Cadmium, acetone, candle wax, Ammonia in the toilet cleaner, Arsenic, Nicotine.

Sunil can be seen imitating like a chef while he adds all the components in a cooking pan and towards the end, he presented the final dish, a loosie aka one cigarette. Grover emphasised that a cigarette might look cool from the outside, but contains many hazardous components. Sharing a quirky video, he wrote, "Ek nayi type ki recipe try ki hai during lockdown. The facts in this video are so hard-hitting that it forces me to think and rethink for myself also! @indiancancersociety."

Check out the video, here:

Fans were impressed by Sunil's witty take on creating awareness on World No Tobacco Day and showered praises. Sunil Grover became a household name after his stint at Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. His character as Rinku Bhabhi and many others were highly appreciated. Recently, he was seen with as Salman Khan's childhood friend in the movie Bharat.