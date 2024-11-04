Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri and Anees Bazmee, the star cast and director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were recently on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film. A video clip of a conversation between Triptii Dimri and Sunil Grover's character Daafli from the episode has gone extremely viral on the internet, and many netizens seem outraged by it. In the video clip, Sunil Grover is seen asking Triptii about her bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in the movie Animal.

Sunil Grover's character Daafli starts the conversation by saying "Aap ho jo Aminal (Animal) picture mein thi"? (Are you the one who was in the movie Animal?) to which Triptii answered by saying "Ji main hee thi. Dekha, maine aapne kya kya bola hai mere baare mein" (Yes it was me. I saw all that you said about me).

This was followed by Daafli asking "Yeh jo aapne Ranbir Kapoor ke saath kiya hai, I hope woh sirf shooting thi; aise asli mein toh kuch nahi tha na? (Whatever you did with Ranbir Kapoor, was it just shooting, I hope none of it was real). Even though Triptii laughed it off and said no, netizens sensed that she felt embarrassed by the question.

A thread on Reddit has gone viral for discussing this particular clip, a comment on it read, "This was more uncomfortable than funny. Why are comedy shows trying so hard to rely on shock value these days?"

Another fan wrote, "I wonder if they'll ever ask Ranbir about doing these scenes ?! Didn't he also appear on this show sometime ago. This show has always been low-key creepy! The actors and their PR teams should take a stand and call them out."

To the aforementioned comment, a user replied by saying, "Ranbir who was also nude in animal gets to play god Ram in his next movie. That's Indian society."

Ranbir and Triptii's intimate scenes were much talked about after the release of the movie Animal which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.