Suniel Shetty can't have enough of his newborn granddaughter. The actor and entrepreneur took to social media to share a lengthy post about the new member of their family. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty welcomed their baby girl on March 24. And ever since, the whole family has been busy in newborn duties.

In an emotional post, Suniel Shetty took to LinkedIn to talk about how he chased roles and recognitions all his life. But recently realised the true happiness and meaning of life.

"It's funny how life works. You spend years chasing things you think will make you happy. The right roles, the right deals, a larger office, more money, the perfect comeback, more recognition. More everything. But you know what I've learned? That real joy mainly comes from the simplest of things," the new grandpa wrote.

Suniel Shetty further added that the success and achievements, nothing else matters in front of his granddaughter. "Becoming a grandfather recently is a feeling I can't even describe. It's a happiness that's pure and untouched by anything the world can give or take away. I've spent decades building and running businesses, making films, trying to create something meaningful. And I'm proud of that. But when I hold my granddaughter, none of that matters," he added.

The Dhadkan actor further spoke about how seeing his own mother carry Athiya's daughter in her arms is the core memory for him. He added that he would never be able to lose the beauty of these moments.

"The race to have more kind of fades when you come to that point in life where you realise what truly matters. And seeing my Amma hold her great-granddaughter in her arms is the kind of moment that is now a core memory. I'll never get over the beauty of such moments," he added.