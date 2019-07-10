Sundeep Kishan's Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene in Telugu and its Tamil version Kannadi, are his maiden production venture and he has pinned up a lot of hopes in this film, as he is looking forward to the much-needed break for which he has been waiting for.

This film is a multi-genre one and has a lot to offer to its audience. The first five minutes of the film is going to show us how Hyderabad would look like 24 years from now. "We wanted to show how the buildings might look in the 2040s. From televisions to mobile phones, a lot if going to change by then. So we showed holograms, smartwatches and a lot more in this film. That doesn't mean it is all about science. This film has many genres and I'm sure the audience would love it," said Sundeep while promoting the film in Hyderabad on Monday.

Ninu Veedani Nedanu Nene is directed by Caarthick Raju and the script came to Sundeep at the right time when he was looking for a script that would suit him well. The past couple of Sundeep's films have tanked at the box office and this time, he has taken utmost care in the making of the film. He even recruited two different editors on board for Telugu and Tamil versions. Also, few actors for particular roles are different in both versions.

"When my films weren't shaping up well, and when I knew that, I couldn't do anything because I wasn't in a position where I could ask for a reshoot. When I was going through the rough patch, I decided to take a break for a couple of months and went away from everything," added the actor while talking about the toughest phase of his life.

Actors Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna and Vennela Kishore are also part of the film and this film marks the Tamil debut of Rahul Ramakrishna.