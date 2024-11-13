The electronic dance music (EDM) festival, Sunburn Goa, is set to take place in a new location for its upcoming edition. The festival, which has been a staple in the EDM scene since its inception, will be held at Dhargalim in North Goa from December 28 to 30, 2024. This shift in venue is expected to provide a vibrant and expansive backdrop that embodies the essence of Sunburn Goa, enhancing the festival experience and cultivating a more immersive atmosphere.

Dhargalim, a region known for its vast open fields, rich greenery, and proximity to many stunning beaches like Mandrem, Ashwem, Arambol, Baga, Calangute, and Morjim, offers the perfect blend of natural beauty. This allows for cutting-edge festival infrastructure, a staple at Sunburn Goa every year. The region's natural allure is complemented by its close proximity to Goa's rich cultural landmarks, promising attendees an immersive Goan experience.

The venue is situated just 15 km from the newly opened Mopa Airport (Manohar International Airport), allowing for easy access and great connectivity across North Goa. This strategic location is expected to make the festival experience even more enjoyable for attendees.

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, expressed his excitement about the relocation. He said, "Relocating to Dhargalim in North Goa provides a vibrant and expansive backdrop that embodies the essence of Sunburn Goa. This transition enables us to enhance the festival experience and cultivate a more immersive atmosphere". He further mentioned, "With stellar performances from both international and Indian artists, we are confident that Sunburn Goa 2024 will forge unforgettable memories. Dhargalim eagerly awaits its guests, and we believe this new setting will elevate the festival to unprecedented heights".

The festival aims to blend world-class performances, visuals, art, and nature. This edition of the festival will be headlined by Skrillex and Swedish EDM legend Alesso, along with South Korean techno queen Peggy Gou. Joining them is KSHMR, a crowd favorite for his unique fusion of Indian and Western influences, Yellow Claw, the Dutch electronic duo, and ARGY.

Fans can expect jaw-dropping sets from artists such as Ahadadream B2B Manara, Hamdi B2B Sicaria, Cosmic Gate, Sam Gellaitry, and Joel Corry, along with a diverse line-up of over 150 performances featuring acts like 19:26, Ares Carter, Broz Rodriguez, DJ Lion, Gian Nobilee, Teri Miko, and Julia Bliss.

Sunburn Goa 2024 has the theme of an underwater paradise crafting an eccentric visual and an immersive festival experience. Attendees can look forward to exploring pop-up apparel stores, indulge in a curated food village featuring a fusion of local and international cuisines. The festival is set to celebrate an experiential like no other with interactive art installations, immersive experiences, and more. Sunburn Goa 2024 will feature the crème de la crème of EDM, top-tier artists from across the globe, jaw-dropping visuals, cutting-edge technology, and a slew of exhilarating experiences.

Since its inception in 2007, Sunburn has grown into an aspirational lifestyle brand blending music, entertainment, experiences, and celebration that has seamlessly seeded music tourism in India. Sunburn Goa has transcended the conventional festival experience, transforming year-end festivities into a pulsating, immersive journey through the realms of electronic dance music. As one of the country's most anticipated music festivals, Sunburn has consistently delivered exceptional artist line-ups and fantastical productions that transport attendees to a world beyond imagination.