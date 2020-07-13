Sun TV's four TV serials Azhagu, Kalyana Parisu, Tamizh Selvi, and Chocolate are reportedly going off-air. The leading Tamil GEC has decided to drop curtains for the daily soaps due to the unfavourable conditions for shooting over Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

According to reports, leading actors are unwilling to shoot due to the rapid rising in Covid-19 cases. On the other side, Sun TV's competitors like Vijay TV and Zee TV have recently communicated to its producers that they will have to come up with at least 25 episodes if the channel wants to air their serials.

This unexpected situation has become a big headache for many producers over the uncertainty in the business. On the other hand, the TV channels are surviving by airing old serials and films.

Tamil Nadu has registered over1.38 lakh Covid-19 cases and the death toll stands at 1966. The state government. After three months of lockdown, the state government gave permission for the shoot with necessary safety precautions.

Azhagu is being aired since 2017. The serial had Revathi, Thalaivasai Vijay, Shruthi Raj, VJ Sangeetha, and others are in the cast.

The season two of Kalyana Parisu featuring Srithika, Arnav, Swathi Reddy, and others started its airing in 2018. Whereas Ashika Gopak Padukone, Ashwin Kumar, and Nishma's Tamizh Selvi went on air in 2019.

Coming to Chocolate, the soap opera, the Tamil remake of the Malayalam serial of the same name, starring Priyanka Kumar, Rahul Ravi, and Vandana Brundha started airing in December 2019.