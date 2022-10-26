Actor Producer Sumein Bhat is a well known name in the entertainment industry. After successfully launching his own production house under the banner Fimi Productions in 2011

under which he has given us some beautiful and memorable music videos produced by him, he has decided to launch a music YouTube channel titled Fimi Music Factory.

After seen success with his recent songs specifically " Nazar Ni Aaunde" sung by Shivarah, He decided to launch his own YouTube music channel under label Fimi Music

Factory.

When asked He said I have always worked with freshers be it in Print ads, TVC or music videos and through this music label also I will be promoting new talent in our upcoming songs.

Well we also hope and pray he gets success in his new venture too.