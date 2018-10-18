Internationally renowned violinist, music composer and orchestra manager, Sumeet Sarkar has a busy and interesting line up of work in coming days.

Throughout the year, he set himself the extra mile after having worked as a full-time film composer and session musician in Los Angeles, Sumeet perused one more step further with his passion for technology and became an artisan of coding his own musical applications for private clients to accelerate their workflow and create simpler ways of composing with machines.

He hopes to be able to present his Virtual Reality inventions that help orchestra music at the NAMM festival of 2020 once the software is fully developed.

Sumeet has been a committed member and concert master to the Aliya Cycon Project (Spotify and Apple Music) that will be performing at the Kararka Music Festival in Tunisia in July 2019 and various venues in Europe through 2019, as well as the Egyptian Layali Zaman Orchestra lead by Adel Eskander that will be performing concerts in the month of October and November 2018 in Los Angeles.

He has also featured on various pop albums and soundtracks as a violinist including Willow Smith and her band the Mourning Knights.

Born in South Africa, Sumeet started playing the violin at the age of 4 with various musical influences in the Western Art tradition. Although he had grown up with perfect pitch and had been exposed to many genres of music, South Africa proved to challenge him during the post-apartheid period and he had emerged as South Africa's first Indian orchestral violinist after performing with the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra and South African National Youth Orchestra where he had been awarded the Protea Award for outstanding abilities by Archbishop Desmond Tutu 2011.

In Boston he had worked with various artists including Vijay Prakash (Slumdog Millionaire, Maryan), Pablo Ziegler (Multi Latin Grammy award winner), Esperanza Spalding (Multi Grammy Winner), Howard Shore (Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit), Jamshied Sharifi (Tony and Emmy Award winner) at the Kresge Auditorium, Boston Symphony Hall and Berklee Performance Center.