Actor Sumanth, nephew of Akkineni Nagarjuna, married Keerthy Reddy, an actress who was popular for films like Tholi Prema and Arjun in 2004. In 2006, they got divorced. Their marriage and separation both happened very quickly, leaving the fans in confusion.

Sumanth actually never speaks about his failed marriage or Keerthy Reddy. Also, nobody knows what led to their separation so quickly. But in a recent interview with a YouTube channel, Sumanth opened up on why his marital life was in trouble and why he separated from his ex-wife.

To this, he replied, "I split up with her two years after marriage. She has married again and has two children now. She is happy now. We still remain good friends even though she is my ex-wife. I occasionally meet their family members and even today, they see as their family member."

It is very rare that husband and wife face each other after separation. But Keerthy Reddy never felt, or left me uncomfortable said Sumanth. "We decided to get separated amicably and we dealt with things with a lot of maturity then. Family members were hurt with our decision and we had to deal with all that," he further added.

Keerthy and Sumanth have never acted together in any film. Nobody knows how they fell in love. Well, the love for each other didn't last too long. He is 45 years old and is single now.

Sumanth has seen a lot of ups and downs in his career. He is currently playing a lead role in a film called Kapatadaari, which is directed by Pradeep Krishnamurthy. Nandita Shweta and Pooja Kumar are playing the leading ladies in this film. Post marriage with Sumanth, Keerthy was not seen in any film. Her last film Arjun released in 2004, the year she got married.