Suman Ranganathan, who is known as ever-green heroine in Sandalwood, has tied the knot to a Bengaluru-based business, Sajan Chinnappa. The couple married in a low-key event on Monday, 3 June at a register office.

Speaking to The Times of India, Suman Ranganathan said that her hubby is from Kodagu and they tied the knot after dating for eight months. "We have been dating since then and we thought it was time for us to get married. On Monday, we had just close family and friends around us as we opted to do a registered marriage," the daily quotes her as saying.

On asking the reason behind tying the knot without media glare, Suman said that they both are private people and wanted their wedding to be "an intimate affair" which had the presence of their close friends and relatives.

"I think this is another reason why we have come together, because we have such common interests. We are very similar people. He is very simple and down-to-earth, which is what made that connect easier. Since we are looking at the same direction in life and have similar thought processes, we are just meant to be together," she further added.

Suman Ranganathan, aged 44, had earlier married to Bollywood producer Bunty Walia. Unfortunately, their relationship did not last long as they parted ways in less than a year after their wedding.

On the professional front, Suman started her career with Shankar Nag's CBI Shankar. Since then, she acted in over 50 movies in all the leading languages of India that include Hindi and Tamil.