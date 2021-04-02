Thalapathy Vijay's Master was the first big movie in India to hit the screens after the lockdown due to Covid-19 was lifted across the country. The film has given a new lease of life to the film industry which has been worst affected by the pandemic.

Three months after Master, Kollywood is welcoming yet another biggie in the form of Sulthan.

Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame has collaborated with Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna for Tamil-Telugu bilingual flick. It is an action thriller that has Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu, Sathish and others in the cast.

The film has Vivek-Mervin's music, Ruben's editing and Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography.

Story:

Sulthan is an action-packed commercial entertainer with emotion, romance and peppy songs in the right proportion. The good message in the film is a bonus for the viewers. Peace-living Sulthan has to fight 100 thugs following the death of his father. He is stuck between taking the path of violence and follow the road to his passion. What he chooses forms the crux of the story.

Review:

The fans have given thumbs up for Sulthan. The film has shades of many movies but manages to engage the viewers. It has a predictable storyline, but an enjoyable entertainer, as per the netizens.

The performance of Karthi has been praised by the netizens and Rashmika Mandanna's acting is met with mixed reaction. Watch out for the powerful interval block.

Check out the audience response:

premkumar: #sulthan first half is superbOk handThe interval fight scene & them music is Marana mass FireFireFireFireFor this scene tomorrow theatre will be vera levelOk handOk handOk handFireFireFireFire

Prashanth Rangaswamy: #Sulthan interval - Full packed commercial entertainer . BGM from

@thisisysr - Vera ragam !!

S Abishek Raaja: Hakka theme in #Sulthan made the interval block better.

Good one @iamviveksiva - @MervinJSolomon

Christopher Kanagaraj: #Sulthan - Karthi's show all over. Other characters including Rashmika's r not strong enough. Weak villain. Comedy portions r bad. 3 Songs gud. Starting 15 Mins & Interval action block super. Cliched scenes, mix of many commercial films. Okayish 1st Hlf & Draggy 2nd Hlf. AVERAGE!

S Abishek Raaja: The familiar formula might be the area of concern, but the conflict manages to hold the story till the end.

#Sulthan Would have been a task for

@Bakkiyaraj_k to concise all the elements

Haricharan Pudipeddi: #Sulthan is unadulterated masala cinema that's largely entertaining. Does remind you of a few films but still works, thanks to the treatment and overall packaging. @Karthi_Offl is in his element and @iamRashmika makes a good debut. The action choreography stands out.

#Sulthan at interval. Fun first half. We've seen most of it already but this well packaged masala cinema. Some solid rousing moments.

AB George: Watched #Sulthan - Complete #Karthi show.. Karthi, Interval fight, Sulthan's army & songs are goodOk hand Cliche 'Vyavasayam' theme, mix of many films, duration & villains are main drawbacks..Rashmika was a wrong choice..Overall an above average film..One time Watchable Entertainer..

Hisham: #Sulthan - Its predicable, yet engaging. Kick ass first half, with a decent second.

@Karthi_Offl is perfect, @iamRashmika shines in her role. @thisisysr music elevates the movie, though its loud sometimes. Over all a decent mass masala movie, and a good theatre watch. ***/5

vasu: Well this is the commercial movie that we were waiting to make us enjoy In theatre so far #Sulthan interval block s goosebumps material and songs are well shot .. @Karthi_Offl is graceful and on screen mass works out well .. @prabhu_sr sir winner in hands Raising hands

Cinemapatti: #Sulthan Synopsis :

When the @Karthi_Offl is left with 100 goons after his father's demise, he is stuck between their path of violence and his passion. What's his choice and how he handles the situation is the story of this comedy filled action family entertainer.

Kaushik LM: #Sulthan: Watchable commercial family entertainer made on a very grand scale. The hero's mission is to reform his band of violent rowdy brothers & also save a village's farming land. Good songs & mass action but weak villains. Nice end-credits sequence adds an emotional touch!

#Sulthan: @iamRashmika looks pretty as the homely village belle who is loyal to her land. 2 nice songs with her & #Karthi - #YaaraiyumIvloAzhaga & #PudhuSaththam, tuned by

@iamviveksiva - @MervinJSolomon

@sathyaDP's cinematography befits the film's grandeur & large scale

#Sulthan: The hero's bonding with his rugged rowdy brothers is a highlight; they are aptly cast. Nice of Karthi to share the screen space with so many characters

Sulthan hits its peak during the pre-interval mass action block, which is the best part

Fairly engaging, otherwise!