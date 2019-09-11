Salman Khan will be watching Kiccha Sudeep's much-hyped movie Pailwaan (Pehelwaan in Hindi). In fact, the Bollywood star has expressed his wish to watch the multilingual movie, which is hitting the screens in a record number of screens worldwide this week.

Sources close to the team has confirmed the news to The International Business Times. "Salman Khan was supposed to watch the film on Tuesday, 10 September, but due to some technical reasons the makers could not show the movie to the Dabangg star. He is likely to watch Paliwaan this weekend," the source claims.

"Salman Khan himself expressed his interest to watch Pailwaan. A special screening will be arranged for the Bhai's family in Mumbai," the source adds. Kiccha, director S Krishna and other important members from the team are expected to attend the event.

It may be recalled that Salman Khan had showered good words about the teaser of Pailwaan. "@KicchaSudeep , you have taken what we started to another level, all the best and congrats to the MAN, to the PAILWAAN. [sic]" the Bollywood actor had posted earlier.

Sudeep is working with Salman Khan in Bollywood movie Dabangg 3 and they seem to be gelling up well which possibly made the Bollywood actor ask Kiccha to arrange for the special screening of Pailwaan.

The Kannada version of Pailwaan is releasing along with the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions on Thursday, 12 September, while the Hindi version will hit the screens a day later.

In Karnataka, Pailwaan is releasing in about 400 screens, 450+ screens in Andhra and Telangana and 150+ screens in Tamil Nadu. The worldwide screen count is estimated to be around 3000.

S Krishna-directorial is a sports drama in which Aakansha Singh will be seen doing the female lead, while Suniel Shetty plays the mentor of Sudeep in the flick.