In a recent turn of events, it has come to light that Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently serving time at the Tihar Jail for extortion of money, is keen on acquiring a huge stake at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. According to reports, he has made an offer to acquire around 50-70% stake in one of the leading production houses of the country.

Based on sources, it has been found that Sukesh sent a 'Letter of Intent' to Karan Johar via a legal firm called Anantam Legal. In the letter, Sukesh mentions that the deal for the time being is "non-negotiable" and that if Karan does agree to the terms and conditions, then the deal could be finalised within the next "48 hours."

In the first half of the letter, Sukesh points out that his company LS Holdings "has financed more than 70 Indian films and a OTT content". He also added, "For me, movies is not a business, rather, a passion and a emotion, as I am personally a Movie Buff."

Sukesh further went on to write, "Me, my family are Big Fans of Dharma productions, mainly the wonderful human Karan Johar, and most importantly, love of my life Jacqueline has huge respect towards you, which you very well know. So it's a privilege and an honour to acquire a stake/infuse funds in your company and become a part of your family."

It must be noted that Sukesh also addressed the issue of his credibility and called it "shaky" in the letter. However, there has been no response from Karan Johar or his team regarding this offer. On the other hand, it was only recently that Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, announced that his company was all set to pick up a 50% stake at Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment for a whopping amount of ₹1000 crores.