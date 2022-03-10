All successful people have one thing in common, they all followed their heart and we're not afraid to take risks. Suk Ram is nothing different. The world famous hairstylist who has been a creative mind behind many of the world's fashion events gives credit of his success to the choices that he made years ago as a young man. The choice of becoming a professional Hairstylist. Since the very beginning of his childhood, Suk Ram had clarity about his passion and his chosen career path. He states he loved to create other people's hairstyles as a kid unlike most kids his age. He always looked at Hairstyle as an art and craft that he enjoys.

Speaking to us about his inspirations during the early stages of his career, he tells us he was always inspired by Art Gallery's, Historic Venues, Nature, and International Icons such as Karl Lagerfeld and Dame Vivienne Isabel Westwood. Suk Ram also tells us about Eugene Soloman, Sam Kcknight, Guidi Palou, and Luigi Merenu as the hairstylists who inspired him at the beginning of his career and he admires their work. Having the point of view of a learner and looking at hairstyling as a form of art has helped him push through the boundaries and improved his skills every day within his career. Also resulting in his success today as a hairstylist.

It has been more than 20 years since Suk Ram has started his journey as a hairstylist, originating from Coventry, England. Today his success has surpassed the borders and he has become a world renowned hairstylist. His achievements include winning many awards for his dedication to the craft, This success has also opened many doors for him and he also owns his personal Hairstyling and Cosmetic brand Suk Ram Haircare. With determination, a clear vision, and hard work Suk Ram has achieved a lot more than what he dreamed of as a young man and he continues to inspire through his journey of Hairstyle in life.