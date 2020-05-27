His film Kahaani 2 might be a little disturbing for actor Angad Bedi, feels director Sujoy Ghosh. On Wednesday, Ghosh tweeted asking netizens to watch Kahaani 2.

Sujoy Ghosh wrote: "I have a feeling Zee5 is showing kahaani 2 today. so agar iccha hua toh dekh lena (watch it if you feel like)." Angad Bedi replied: "Iccha hui dada (I want to watch it Dada).

The filmmaker replied to Angad: "Dekh. But tu naya naya baap hai.. might be a little disturbing for you." (Watch it. But you have just become a father. So it might be a little disturbing for you)."

Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh is billed as a suspense drama. The film starring Vidya Balan and Arjun Rampal in the lead, talks about the story of a single mother and her fight against criminals to save her adopted daughter who is a victim of child abuse.

The film, which is the second installment in the Kahaani franchise released in December 2016, but did not enjoy as much popularity as Kahaani (2012).