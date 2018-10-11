After being in love for years with actor Shiva Kumar (grandson of Sivaji Ganesan), Suja Varunee has finally decided to take her relationship to the next level.

Yes, the actress will tie the knot on November 19. "HappyBirthday @sujavarunee All your dreams are finally coming true my #pudhuponnu I'm excited to tell you guys that our marriage is fixed on November 19th!This is a fairytale journey of 11 years which is finally happening !Let's live the life magically.Till death do us apart [sic]" Shiva Kumar tweeted.

Responding to his tweet, she wrote, "Vekkama irrukku Athaan thank you so much #Athaan ☺️ I am the happiest woman in the wold ❤️ love you most [sic]"

It may be recalled that she had denied rumours of her engagement after she had posted a picture alongside Shiva Kumar in Tirupathi in May. "To my dear media friends please don't panic or spread rumours about my "false" engagement .. Let me be clear to all that me & my loved one , we both made a visit to Tirupathi for a Suprabatham Dharshan,which we had planned long ago. I would definitely inform all of you if there is any official news update about my personal life very soon. [sic]" she wrote.

Suja Varunee started her career in films with Plus Two way back in 2002. The actress has been part of over 50 movies, mostly in special numbers. Cutting across language barriers, she has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies.

The 30-year old became a household name after being part of the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

While Shiva Kumar is an actor and has worked in movies like Singakutty, Pudhumugangal Thevai and Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum.