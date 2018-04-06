Actress Suja Varunee has come down heavily on the perverts who constantly harassed her on social media with lewd comments. In a strongly worded post, the actress has warned the online harassers that she would not let them go easily and was ready to take it "far and beyond."

The actress stated that she had been subjected to sexual harassment on social media and that it has come to a point that she can't take it anymore. Hence, she decided to send the 'online perverts' a clear warning, without mincing words.

Varunee also posted a few screenshots of the sexually explicit comments she received on Facebook.

"I would like to take a few things out of my head and make it public, because when there are no shame among men on the Internet or in reality, who always have guts that they could just create a default account and post whatever shit they want to post!!! Let me be clear, don't think your safe for the rest of your lives and you can continue to post anonymously! The biggest problem is your uncontrollable sex rage + the Internet age is in the hands of such idiots...They use Internet only for sexual abuse of women in various industries! [sic]"

The former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant is outraged by the nasty comments on her costumes. She cited recent instances of rape and molestation and argued that the problem does not lie in how the women dress, but with the mindset of those who find fault with how women dress. "I'm an actress, & whatever I do I'm proud of it...I earn and eat my daily bread with pride!" the actress wrote. "There are my own views how to showcase or dress myself in films or any public events...If these dresses are the only problem?" Then why the hell would you rape the poor child "Hasini" (remember the girl from 'porur' chennai ) who lived 3 blocks away from my house...& what about all the acid victim girls?" They are all most well dressed and harmless beings!!! [sic]"

Suja continued, "We are not the problem!!! Its you Its your "Sex Rage" ....when u can't even get your eyes off an old lady or even your house maid!!! Its you!!! Your the problem!! Many female bodies will be well proportioned! Its nature..& that's how some are created!!! As men you want to admire it..Go ahead!!! Go ahead admire even your mother's or sister's too!!!!But sexually abusing or the "sexrage" doesn't mean you are superior because you got b**ls and you can just comment & decide whomever you want to f**k!!!! I don't care about people or my friends telling me why do you even care to shout at these fools or make a publicity out of it!!!! I just don't care!!! My message today is for all the women & men! Don't think you can hide & escape because no one can find you in this big universe called the "Internet"! ! [sic]"

The actress, however, did not blame all men. But she warned those who continue to air sexual slurs on the internet in no uncertain terms. Varunee stated that she would not bow down to sexual harassers on the internet and promised that she will continue to raise her voice for those who suffer the same problems. "I will register my anger," she said and assured that she would "go far beyond" for the cause. She concluded the post by challenging the online abusers to face her if they had the courage to do so. "I'm ready to face & fight!"

