WARNING: Suits Season 9 spoilers ahead.

USA Networks popular legal drama series Suits is coming to an end after eight years. As fans wait eagerly to know how the series ends, a report claims that a wedding will take place in the finale episode.

Patrick J. Adams' return is one of the most-awaited events on the show since he left in the last season. In the previous episode titled, Thunder Away, fans witnessed how things went south between Harvey and Mike. The duo ended up in bad terms, but according to TV Insider, they will patch up in the finale.

Harvey and Louis (Rick Hoffman) faced off against Mike when Samantha (Katherine Heigl) sued Faye (Denise Crosby) for wrongful termination.

Harvey and Mike will likely "team-up" for the one final con, which Mike hints that they have been doing for long.

"You and I conned the world for years," Mike tells Harvey. "I think it's time for one last con." Fans will know later if this is enough to save the firm.

Apart from Harvey and Mike's con, Louis and Sheila's wedding will likely wrap the series, according to TV Fanatic. Details, however, are yet to be revealed.

The engagement of Harvey and Donna could be another union that fans must look forward to.

Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross will surely be part of the finale, something that fans will love to see.

Suits Season 9 finale will air on September 25, on USA Network.