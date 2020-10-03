Suhana Khan has been creating a lot of buzz ever since her 'End of Colorism' post trended on social media. Daughter of Bollywood's king Shah Rukh Khan recently backlashed at a troll who called her 'Ugly' for being brown coloured and expressed her strong views on social media.

Not only for her fierce opinion, the young starlet Suhana Khan, who is yet to make her Bollywood debut is also famous for her acting skills. From participating in the school plays to getting featured in short films such as "The Grey Part Of Blue", Suhana has been proofing that she's ready for the film industry and thanks to social media, we know who her inspiration is.

Suhana Khan wants to be like this American actress

Hailing from the family of Bollywood's Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan, one might think that Suhana might turn to daddy and his film to learn about acting knacks but that's not the case with this young diva. While Suhana loves his father and movies, one American actress that immensely inspires her is Meryl Streep.

Meryl Streep, who is known for her roles in movies such as 'The Devil Wears Prada', 'Mamma Mia!', 'Sophie's Choice' and more and is considered as one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. While Suhana has been often spotted lauding this actress, this time SRK's daughter has decided to go deep and learn about her life, movies and more.

Sharing an update about a book based on Meryl Streep, Suhana showed her love on her Instagram story. She's reading about the life and iconic movies of Streep mentioned in the book named, 'Queen Meryl: The Iconic Roles, Heroic Deeds, and Legendary Life of Meryl Streep' written by Erin Carlson.

Even during the lockdown, while most of the actors were seen sharing their cooking, cleaning and self-grooming hacks, Suhana indulged her time in binging to Meryl Streep movies and other Hollywood classics.

Suhana Khan's Bollywood Debut; When and How

Though the audiences have already seen Suhana's acting and talent in her short film, 'The Grey Part Of Blue', SRK fans are eagerly waiting for her Bollywood debut. While rumours of Karan Johar launching Suhana Khan in Student Of The Year 2 made headlines, SRK always denied such rumours and said that his kids will enter Bollywood in any form, only after completing their education.