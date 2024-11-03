Suhana Khan, who made her debut in the film industry with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', has come into her own being. Over the past year, Suhana has impressed fans with multiple interviews and her fashion sense. From chic dresses to traditional ensembles, she wears them all effortlessly well.

However, fan who have been following her on social media will be able to completely confirm the fact that Suhana does have a special place in her heart for sarees- whatever occasion it is, Suhana tries to opt for a saree look.

For her father, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Suhana opted to deck up in a glamorous saree. She combined the festive feelings with the joy of celebrating her father's birthday and that was absolutely reflected in her choice of outfit. Gauri Khan shared a glimpse of SRK cutting a birthday cake where a saree-clad Suhana was seen standing right by him.

Suhana was seen wearing a classic pre-stitched blush pink saree from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock. The saree featured an ample amount of sequin and beadwork on the entire bodice and looked extremely festive. What is interesting is that the pallu of the saree boasted beautiful floral beadwork making the outfit look straight out of a fairytale.

The body-hugging skirt accentuated Suhana's figure and created a stunning silhouette and at the same time, the beadwork belt along with the silver buckle and the mauve-coloured flowing hemline took up the whole look to a whole other dimension. Suhana paired the saree with a matching half-sleeve blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and beaded droplets.

Suhana further accessorised her look with a pair of beautiful khundan chaandbaalis and a subtle yet stunning diamond bracelet. Both these accessories added to the overall glam of the look rather than taking away from it- they were well thought out and executed.

In terms of makeup, the actress went for a light base, sparkly eyeshadow, mascara and kohl-rimmed eyes and blushed cheeks. The nude peach lip shade was a win and so were her well-drawn eyebrows but the bindi definitely does deserve a special mention of its own. For her hair she chose to keep it open and flaunted a middle-parting with waves.

Related