Suhana Khan, the daughter of one of the biggest stars of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan turns 20 today and SRKians are going gaga over it. The social media platforms are flooded with adorable wishes to some unseen pictures of Suhana Khan on the occasion of her birthday. While many star kids such as Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor and Suhana Khan's BFF Ananya Pandey have already entered the B-town, the world is still waiting for the grand debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter.

Suhana is glamorous, gorgeous and definitely someone who loves acting and makeup. Being born with a silver spoon and in the household of the King Khan of Bollywood, she could have made an easy entry in the film industry but instead, she opted for theatres first. Last year, she made her debut in a short film called "The Grey Part Of Blue" which was highly appreciated by the critics and the fans.

Let's face it, though she hasn't been officially a part of any of the Bollywood movies, her life is revolved with controversies and trollers. Suhana has faced many backlashes for her bold bikini pics to her complexion. But bearing all the scars and trolls with a grace, Suhana has emerged strongly. With a perfect attitude, quintessential acting skills, getting featured in leading magazines and a figure to die for, Suhana could be the next big of Bollywood, just like her dad, Shah Rukh Khan.

But before she makes her Bollywood debut, let's have a look on some of the sizzling pictures of Suhana Khan that will make you fall in love with this diva.

Sunkissed Suhana

Suhana Khan's mood: 'Beach' Please

Suhana, Channelling her inner Indian Diva

Suhana blooming and glowing like a 'Sunflower'

Suhana Khan the 'Slayer'

Suhana Khan, the Quarantine queen

Little miss Khan, sizzles in her perfect bikini figure

If the eyes could talk, Suhana's would narrate a story

Suhana, acing the bare makeup look like a pro

While everyone is waiting for Suhana Khan's Bollywood film, SRK has previously made it loud and clear that his kids can do whatever they want, only after completing their degrees. Suhana has proved herself as an actor on the stage and we are pretty sure that she'll dazzle the silver screen too.

Being quarantine with her family amid the spread of novel coronavirus, reportedly Suhana will be celebrating her birthday at home. The Student of The Year 2 fame Ananya Pandey also wished her Best Friend Suhana Khan on Instagram with a breezy picture from their beach days. She wrote, "The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and Suhana! Happy 20th birthday, Sue! But you will be my little baby forever."

International Business Times, India would like to wish Suhana Khan, a heartiest Happy Birthday.