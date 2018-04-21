Sore throat is a very common problem but the pain, itchiness, or irritation can be annoying. Moreover, it's worse when you try to swallow foods and liquids. A trip to a doctor for a mere sore throat isn't something that everyone prefers, so if you're one of them, here are some at-home remedies to get a relief from pain and irritation:

Honey

Honey is a very effective remedy for a sore throat. It can be mixed with tea or hot water and consumed. Even some studies show that honey is more effective than cough suppressants. Honey is an effective wound healer, which helps in healing sore throats.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea helps in a soothing sore throat, as it has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and astringent properties. Not just drinking, even inhaling chamomile steam can relieve symptoms of a cold, and sore throat. The tea can also stimulate the immune system helping the body to fight off the infection that caused a sore throat.

Peppermint

Though peppermint is generally associated with its ability to freshen breath, it is also good for a sore throat. The diluted peppermint oil sprays containing menthol calm sore throats coughs and helps in thinning mucus. It also has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties, which helps in healing the sore throat.

However, one shouldn't use it without mixing them with a carrier oil such as olive oil, sweet almond oil, or softened coconut oil, according to Healthline.

Garlic

Garlic contains allicin -- an organosulfur compound which is known for its ability to fight infections. It also has natural antibacterial properties. Adding garlic to regular diet is also good for health, in fact, it's said that it can prevent the common cold virus.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar also has many natural antibacterial uses. Its acidic nature also helps in breaking down mucus in the throat and stop bacteria from spreading. Gargling with apple cider vinegar by diluting it with water can help in getting a relief from a sore throat. There are different ways of using the vinegar to treat sore throats but it depends on the severity of the illness and also one's sensitivity to vinegar. Therefore, it is always better to consult a doctor or healthcare practitioner before using it.