In the U.S., around 13 percent of women and 10 percent of men above the age of 60 have knee pain due to osteoarthritis. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society shows that knee pain can lead to depression and should not be neglected.

Hence, when the knee pain is in its mild to moderate stage it can be treated at home. We bring to you certain home remedies that might give you relief from your knee pain occurring due to inflammation, arthritis, or a minor injury. However, in case of moderate to severe pain, it's better to seek medical attention.

Ginger extract

The spice is used in various forms. It is available in pre-packaged supplement form at health food or vitamin stores while ginger root or tea can be easily found at the grocery store. Ginger is known to provide relief to people suffering from a cough and cold, but many may not know that it also works wonders for knee pain. A study found that when ginger is used with a prescription treatment for arthritis, it reduced the pain in people suffering from it.

Herbal ointment

Herbal ointments can work wonders for knee pain. In a study published in the Pakistan Journal of Biological Sciences, researchers have found that a salve made of cinnamon, ginger, mastic, and sesame oil is as effective as different creams containing salicylate -- a pain relief treatment.

Willow Bark

The bark of the willow tree is known for its various health benefits. It is commonly used by herbalists to treat pain, inflammation, and fever. A study found that people with arthritis also get a relief from pain by using willow bark. However, it's advisable not to take willow bark if an individual has allergies to aspirin or takes blood thinners. It should not be given to children below four years of age.

Heat and cold therapy

Depending on the kind of pain one is suffering from, heating pad or a cold pack can be used to reduce the pain. A heating pad can be used to keep the joint from stiffening up. On the other hand, if the pain is due to some injury, it is better to wrap a cold pack around the area which can reduce the pain and swelling.

Excercise

Daily exercise helps in reducing the knee pain. Keeping the leg stationary or reducing movement can make things worse for people with arthritis.