Sudeep's Vikrant Rona Gets Bigger and Better; Collaborates with Salman Khan

Kiccha Sudeep is leaving no stone unturned to make Vikrant Rona a pan-India film. He has now joined hands with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will present the Hindi version of the flick.

It was formally announced on Monday. "I am still spell bound by the visuals brother @KicchaSudeep Happy to present the Hindi version of #VikrantRona the biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema. @anupsbhandari @JackManjunath @SKFilmsOfficial @shaliniartss @InvenioF @ZeeStudios_ #VikrantRona3DJuly28 #VR3dJuly28, [sic]" Salman Khan formally announced the news on his Twitter account.

Sudeep thanked Salman Khan and posted, "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan sir.. This alliance brings the team utmost joy and encouragement. #VikrantRona. [sic]"

However, the team had announced that they would be making a big announcement on Monday and managed to build a curiosity around the update.

Salman Khan's announcement has met with stupendous response from fans as it garnered over 16.8k likes with over 4,500 likes.

The Baahubali Effect

Vikrant Rona is the latest flick from South India which will have a pan-India release. Following the Baahubali success, the makers of KGF decided to release the film in multiple languages and they were rewarded well.

In the recent past, Allu Arjun's Pushpa, SS Rajamouli's RRR and the second part of KGF have stuck gold at the box office. However, Sudeep's previous film Pailwaan failed to make much difference outside Karnataka.

Now, he has teamed up with Anup Bhandari of RangiTaranga fame for Vikrant Rona, a fantasy adventure film. It has to be seen whether the movie, which has Jacqueline Fernandez in an extended cameo flick, will taste success across the languages.