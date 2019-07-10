Kiccha Sudeep's Pailwaan is yet another film from Sandalwood which is set to have a pan-India release. The movie is releasing in five languages – Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Now, Pailwaan has bigger after Zee Studios signed a deal with the makers of the film. Well, the production house will be distributing the Hindi version of the film (spelt as Pehlwaan in Bollywood) across North India, Nepal and Bhutan.

"Excited and Extremely thrilled to partner with @ZeeStudios_ to take #Pehlwaan across North India! Unveiling a new training poster of @KicchaSudeep... More Power to you all @iswapnakrishna @krisshdop @Kabirduhansingh @sushant_says @aakanksha_s30 [sic]," Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who has played an important role in Pailwaan, announced the news on Twitter.

It comes as a big boost to the movie, which will now have a good reach among the Hindi audience. The trend of the multilingual was recently started by Hombale Films by collaborating with Excel Entertainment & AA Films for Yash's KGF: Chapter 1.

The Yash starrer was marketed well and met with good response from the audience which has inspired the makers of Pailwaan to take it to the Hindi-speaking audience.

Sudeep is a familiar face among the Bollywood cine-goers and this factor is likely to benefit the flick big time with good promotion, say industry insiders.

Pailwaan is a sports drama, written and directed by S Krishna of Hebbuli fame. Sudeep plays dual roles in the flick which has Aakanksha Singh playing the female lead role.