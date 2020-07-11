Kiccha Sudeep has denied the rumours which claimed that he was offered a role in the KGF franchise. This clarification comes after speculations started doing rounds that he turned down the offer to play the character which is now being played by Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

"I was only approached with an invite to watch the film when KGF: Chapter 1 was complete," he said in an interview. He is happy that Sanjay Dutt is working on the Yash-starrer.

The actor, who was last seen in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, added, "I am only happy that Sanjay Dutt sir is doing the film KGF: Chapter 2, as I wouldn't have done what he is capable of." Kiccha Sudeep has played negative roles in many big banner movies outside Karnataka.

Since he has pulled off such roles with ease, a section of Sandalwood cine-goers had felt Sudeep would be perfect for the antagonist's character of Adheera in KGF 2. This had paved the way for rumours, which has now been ended with Kiccha's clarification.

It has to be noted that Sudeep had whole-heartedly praised the trailer of the Yash and Srinidhi Shetty's film. He had posted, "Seems like a valcano about to erupt. My best wshs to th team of #KGF . Hats of to Prashanth for his mind boggling vision. He along with team has taken it to another level... Yash looks splendid. Kudos to @hombalefilms for their passion.[sic]"

Currently, Sudeep is working on Shiva Karthik-directorial Kotigobba 3 and Anup Bhandari's Phantom.

On the other hand, the shooting of KGF 2 is yet to be completed. The team is eagerly waiting to complete the remaining 20 percent of the shoot once the complete lockdown is lifted.

The film is scheduled for release on 23 October.