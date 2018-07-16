Kiccha Sudeep's name in a Salman Khan movie is doing rounds again. This time, rumours say that he has been approached for the Bollywood superstar's movie Dabangg 3.

The latest buzz says that Sudeep has been offered a negative role in Dabangg 3. The news has not come as a surprise as Kiccha has always been open for acting in other language movies. Notably, he shares a warm relationship with Salman's brothers - Arbaaz and Sohail.

Sudeep and Dabangg 3 director Prabhu Deva are also friends. The combinations of these factors might have made the makers offer the movie to the Kannada superstar.

"We've been closely associated for the longest time. I share a warm friendship with Salman Khan and his brothers. When Salman and Arbaaz asked me to direct Dabangg 3 there was no question of saying no," Prabhu Deva had earlier told The Quint.

The director is known for giving a commercial break to Salman in the form of Wanted (remake of Telugu hit movie Pokiri) after the actor had delivered a series of flops.

Interestingly, Kajol was approached for the role of the villain, but she rejected saying that her character is not as powerful as Salman Khan's role.

Sonakshi Sinha will play the female lead in Dabangg 3 for which Sajid-Wajid are composing music.

Coming to Sudeep, who is busy with Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, there were speculations that he was playing the antagonist in Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.