Kiccha Sudeep is turning 47 on Wednesday, 2 September. The Sandalwood star is not celebrating the occasion, like ever year, with fans due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The actor has requested fans not to come to his house and appealed them not to celebrate through public gathering keeping their safety and family members in mind. "Meeting you all has been the culture for many years and no other joy can replace that part where I get to spend an entire day seeing all you friends coming in such large numbers to just wish me.

Your People are my People too and it Hurts Equally

Since the present situation doesn't permit nor support, I regret to say there won't be any celebration nor any event where I can get to meet you all. I need to keep all ur health as well my ageing parents in mind. Huge gathering means, going back 10 steps and inviting what we all are trying to get rid of. COVID still is a huge threat and we all need to keep families in mind. Your people are my people too and it hurts equally when I hear news of people affected and suffering, [sic]" he said in a press release.

The Hebbuli star assured the fans of meeting them once the situation returns to normalcy. "Your wishes do matter to me and as I said nothing can replace the joy of seeing you all turn up in such large numbers. I'm sure that day too will come by soon and we all shall meet again. But for now, I request you all to not turn up or gather anywhere. There won't be any celebration nor any event," he said.

However, Sudeep requested fans to help needy people "whichever way" possible in their locality. "Wanna thank you all for having stood by me for these many years. At times, I may not have lived up to your expectations, I shall surely try my best, to live up to all that, to entertain you all more, and yeah, to spend more time with you all once this whole war with COVID ends. [sic]" he concluded.

On the work front, the Kannada superstar is busy with Kottigobba 3 and Phantom.

He will be soon shooting a special number with Sunny Leone for Kottigobba 3.