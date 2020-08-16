Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old student in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, police said on Sunday, August 16. The Police said they arrested the two people -- Deepak Choudhary and Raju -- on the basis of CCTV footage.

A 20-year-old girl from Greater Noida's Dadri district studying in Babson College in Massachusetts was killed in a road accident while she was on her way to Bulandshahr on a two-wheeler. Her family members claimed she was on a scooty when two men on a motorcycle started following and harassing the girl.

According to the UP Police, Sudiksha Bhati, who hailed from Deri Scanar village in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri, died on August 10 in a road crash in Bulandshahr district while she was pillion riding a motorcycle with her younger cousin, a minor.

(to be updated)