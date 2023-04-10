A day after a video of Dalai Lama kissing a young boy and later, asking him to suck his tongue went viral; the Tibetan spiritual leader has sought apology. The video showed Dalai Lama first kissing the young boy on his lips. After a brief interaction, he was then seen sticking his tongue out and asking the boy to suck it.

The video enraged people all across the globe and gave rise to worldwide objection. The Tibetan spiritual guru's team has issued a statement on his behalf, seeking forgiveness from the boy and his family. "

A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," a statement from Dalai Lama's team said.

"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," the statement further read. Many on social media had called out Dalai Lama for his "objectionable" demeanour with the young boy. "Creepy," wrote one user. "More disgusting is people recording this video," another user wrote. "Why didn't anyone object? Why was it a funny thing for the people there?"asked a social media user.

This comes barely a few weeks after Dalai Lama landed in controversy for saying that if the next in line has to be a female, she should atleast be "attractive".