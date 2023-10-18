Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt, both, chose to go with shades of white for their National Award win. The two ladies made heads turn in their gorgeous sarees. While Kriti won the award for 'Mimi', Alia won it for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Several videos and pictures from the National Award ceremony have taken over social media.

The viral video

And, in one of the videos, Kriti is seen meeting Ranbir Kapoor at the event. The two share a warm embrace as Ranbir congratulates her. As soon as the video went viral, many on social media were quick to comment on how Alia Bhatt gave Kriti a cold shoulder. Many felt Alia threw attitude at Sanon.

Social media comments

"Ranbir looks better with Kriti," wrote a user. "Did you see Alia's raised eyebrow?" another user wrote. "She is so snobbish. Didn't even meet Kriti properly. Ranbir is more humble than her," a social media user commented. "Alia got some attitude," another social media user commented. "Alia's reaction," one more comment read. However, these people failed to notice the pictures and videos taken right after this.

Not only did Kriti and Alia get clicked happily together but also were seen posing and congratulating one another. "A photo, a moment, a memory for life," Alia Bhatt wrote while sharing pictures from the event. "The feeling is not easy to describe in words.. Today will be one of the most memorable days of my life!" Kriti wrote. Sharing another picture with Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun, the Ganpath actress wrote, "Happy faces sharing a proud moment together."